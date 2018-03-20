Oilers' Kris Russell: Evidently ready to rock
Russell (undisclosed) said he's "going to play" in Tuesday's road contest against the Hurricanes.
The fearless shot-blocking rearguard missed a back-to-back set of games in Florida over the weekend, but he be should out there on the second pair with rookie Ethan Bear in this next contest. Russell is often a sneaky play in fantasy leagues because people often think of him as a one-dimensional player. Sure, his 207 blocked shots through 68 games stand out the most, but 21 points (four goals, 17 assists) are not shabby for a player patrolling the back line.
