Oilers' Kris Russell: Finishes amidst point drought
Russell ended his 2017-18 campaign on a 20-game point drought.
Russell completed the 2017-18 season with 21 points (four goals, 17 assists) in 78 games -- however, his last point was tallied back on Feb. 18. Aside from the lack of offense, the 30-year-old defenseman was a fearless cog in Edmonton's system -- Russell blocked 223 shots this season. With his single category prowess, the Alberta native is especially valuable in leagues that cater to his selfless style.
More News
-
Draft Prep: Blue Line (Defensemen) Tiers
Defensemen aren't Fantasy Hockey afterthoughts anymore. Here is how we rank them for 2017-...
-
Sleepers: Fiala, Jokinen have upside
You need to hit on some late-round picks to succeed in Fantasy, so here are a few to target...
-
Matthews leads Leafs' power play
Learn how to take advantage of the power play with our rundown of the best units in the le...
-
Goaltender Tiers: Trio on top
There aren't enough top-tier goaltenders to go around in Fantasy, so it makes sense to have...
-
Ovechkin still among elite at F?
Forwards are the backbone of any Fantasy roster, and we've got the best of the bunch ranked...
-
Positional battles: Start in Vegas
Where should Fantasy owners look for value? Often times they come from the victors in these...