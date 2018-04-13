Oilers' Kris Russell: Finishes amidst point drought

Russell ended his 2017-18 campaign on a 20-game point drought.

Russell completed the 2017-18 season with 21 points (four goals, 17 assists) in 78 games -- however, his last point was tallied back on Feb. 18. Aside from the lack of offense, the 30-year-old defenseman was a fearless cog in Edmonton's system -- Russell blocked 223 shots this season. With his single category prowess, the Alberta native is especially valuable in leagues that cater to his selfless style.

