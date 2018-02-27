Oilers' Kris Russell: Game-time call Tuesday
Russell (hand) will be a game-time decision for Tuesday's matchup with the Sharks, Jack Michaels of the Oilers Radio Network reports.
Russell took part in the morning skate Tuesday, but he doesn't have a clean bill of health as the game approaches. An official decision on his status could come down to pregame warmups, so the blueliner's fantasy owners may want to keep tabs as the 10:30 ET puck drop nears.
