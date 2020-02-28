Play

Russell (concussion) will be a game-time decision for Saturday's game against the Jets.

This news comes as a bit of a surprise, as it appeared as though Russell's season might be over when the Oilers placed him on long-term injured reserve Monday, but that's clearly not the case. If the veteran blueliner is unable to go against Winnipeg, he should be ready to rejoin the lineup for Monday's game against the Predators.

