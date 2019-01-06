Oilers' Kris Russell: Gearing up Sunday
Russell (undisclosed) was activated from injured reserve and will play Sunday versus the Ducks.
Russell will suit up for the first time since Dec. 11, and he's expected to work in the top four with either Darnell Nurse or Caleb Jones. He adds little in the fantasy realm with one goal and seven assists in 31 games this year, but his shot-blocking prowess will help shore up the defensive zone with the Oilers losing seven of their last eight outings.
More News
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Week 15
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Oct 22-28 picks
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Oct 15-21
SportsLine's advanced computer model simulated every play this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy Hockey rankings, busts, sleepers
Our advanced computer model simulated the entire 2018-19 NHL season 10,000 times
-
Defenseman Tiers preview
Many Fantasy leagues are won in the late rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...
-
Kase, Girard highlight new sleepers
Many Fantasy leagues are won in the late rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...