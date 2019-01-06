Russell (undisclosed) was activated from injured reserve and will play Sunday versus the Ducks.

Russell will suit up for the first time since Dec. 11, and he's expected to work in the top four with either Darnell Nurse or Caleb Jones. He adds little in the fantasy realm with one goal and seven assists in 31 games this year, but his shot-blocking prowess will help shore up the defensive zone with the Oilers losing seven of their last eight outings.