Russell picked up a helper while shorthanded in Saturday's 3-2 overtime win against the Coyotes.

The defenseman, who's known mostly for his defensive play, surprisingly only has three shorthanded points in his career. Russell is up to two goals and 13 assists in 61 appearances this year, although his primary stat of interest is his 167 blocked shots. In formats that don't count blocks, Russell can safely be avoided.

