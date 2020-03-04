Russell (undisclosed) will play in Tuesday's game against the Stars, Jack Michaels of the Oilers Radio Network reports.

Russell blocked a shot in Monday's blowout win over the Predators and was deemed a game-time decision, but the 32-year-old is ready to rock. He'll line up on the third pairing with Matt Benning and look to add to his totals of eight points and 96 blocked shots over 51 contests.