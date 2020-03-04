Oilers' Kris Russell: Good to go Tuesday
Russell (undisclosed) will play in Tuesday's game against the Stars, Jack Michaels of the Oilers Radio Network reports.
Russell blocked a shot in Monday's blowout win over the Predators and was deemed a game-time decision, but the 32-year-old is ready to rock. He'll line up on the third pairing with Matt Benning and look to add to his totals of eight points and 96 blocked shots over 51 contests.
More News
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, sleepers, busts
Our advanced computer model simulated the entire 2019-20 NHL season 10,000 times
-
Fantasy Hockey: Defenseman Tiers
Not sure which defensemen you should target in your Fantasy draft this season? Jason Chen is...
-
Fantasy Hockey sleeper candidates
Most Fantasy leagues are won in the later rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...
-
Top 10 power-play units
Evan Berofsky previews the NHL's top 10 power-play units heading into the 2019-20 campaign.
-
Fantasy Hockey: Key position battles
Sasha Yodashkin previews some of the NHL's most intriguing positional battles heading into...
-
Fantasy Hockey free agency recap
AJ Scholz recaps this offseason's biggest free agent signings.