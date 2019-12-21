Oilers' Kris Russell: In midst of long point drought
Russell has no points in his last 14 games.
Russell has amassed 25 blocked shots, 13 hits and a minus-6 rating in that span. He's continued to serve on the third pairing. Russell hasn't skated more than 13 minutes in the last four outings -- the reduced role will keep the defenseman off the fantasy radar.
More News
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, sleepers, busts
Our advanced computer model simulated the entire 2019-20 NHL season 10,000 times
-
Fantasy Hockey: Defenseman Tiers
Not sure which defensemen you should target in your Fantasy draft this season? Jason Chen is...
-
Fantasy Hockey sleeper candidates
Most Fantasy leagues are won in the later rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...
-
Top 10 power-play units
Evan Berofsky previews the NHL's top 10 power-play units heading into the 2019-20 campaign.
-
Fantasy Hockey: Key position battles
Sasha Yodashkin previews some of the NHL's most intriguing positional battles heading into...
-
Fantasy Hockey free agency recap
AJ Scholz recaps this offseason's biggest free agent signings.