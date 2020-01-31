Russell (concussion) was placed on injured reserve by the Oilers on Thursday.

It's unclear how Russell suffered the injury, but he will need to clear concussion protocol before returning to the ice. The 32-year-old has been a mainstay in the lineup for the Oilers, accumulating eight assists while averaging 17:01 of ice time in 43 games this campaign. His absence opens the door for Caleb Jones or recent call up William Lagesson to enter the lineup.