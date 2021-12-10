Russell (upper body) was placed on injured reserve Friday.
Russell was already expected to miss at least a week of action so this move won't affect his return timeline. The 34-year-old has two assists in 14 games this season. The Oilers called up Philip Broberg to replace Russell on the roster.
