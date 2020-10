Russell signed a one-year, $1.25 million contract extension with the Oilers on Wednesday.

This deal will keep Russell in Edmonton through the 2021-22 campaign. The veteran blueliner's ice time dropped dramatically in 2019-20, as he only averaged 16:47 per contest after averaging 20:25 the previous year, but he should continue to be a capable bottom-four option for the Oilers over the next two seasons. Nonetheless, he won't produce enough points to be considered a useful fantasy option.