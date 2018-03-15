Oilers' Kris Russell: Leads league in blocked shots

Russell has proven again to be a shot-blocking machine in 2017-18.

Russell is again leading the league in blocked shots (205) -- he finished atop the leaderboard in 2016-17 with 213. While the 30-year-old defenseman only has 21 points in 67 games this season, he remains a specialist in suffering for the lesser-celebrated statistical categories.

