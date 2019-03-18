Oilers' Kris Russell: Lights lamp in loss
Russell scored his third goal of the year in Sunday's 6-3 loss to the Golden Knights.
Russell also had three hits and two blocked shots in the contest. The blueliner has a goal and four assists in eight games in March, as well as 29 blocks (nine of which came in a 3-2 loss to the Maple Leafs on March 9). He can be worth a look in deep formats.
