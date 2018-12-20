Oilers' Kris Russell: Likely back after Christmas
Russell (undisclosed) skated with the Oilers on Thursday, but he's not expected to return until after Christmas, Jim Matheson of the Edmonton Journal reports.
The Oilers actually only have one game before Christmas -- it's Saturday's home clash with the Lightning -- though it's rather discouraging that Russell hasn't done anything more intense than skating. He's on injured reserve, so hopefully, your fantasy league has a virtual IR for the sake of better roster flexibility.
