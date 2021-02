Russell notched an assist and two PIM in Tuesday's 4-2 win over the Senators.

Russell had the secondary helper on Jesse Puljujarvi's second-period goal. The assist was Russell's first point in seven appearances this year. The 33-year-old has added 10 blocked shots, seven shots on net and a minus-2 rating. A defensive veteran on a relatively young blue line in Edmonton, Russell's value is much higher on the ice than on the scoresheet.