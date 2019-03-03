Russell notched two assists in Saturday's 4-0 win over the Blue Jackets.

Playing against the club that drafted him in the third round back in 2005, Russell put together his first multi-point effort since Nov. 13. The stay-at-home blueliner has only two goals and 13 points through 55 games, but he provides a little fantasy value in other categories -- he's got a plus-3 rating on a mediocre Oilers squad, and has added 143 blocked shots and 69 hits.