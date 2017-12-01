Oilers' Kris Russell: Multi-point effort in loss

Russell put up a goal and an assist in Thursday's loss to Toronto. He also finished with a plus-2 rating, four shots, four hits, and four blocked shots.

Russell has just nine points on the season, but he's put together a nice run, posting a goal and five assists over the last nine games. He's also put up 15 hits and 26 blocked shots over that span. He's been a solid depth option, capable of providing points in a variety of formats.