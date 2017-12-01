Oilers' Kris Russell: Multi-point effort in loss
Russell put up a goal and an assist in Thursday's loss to Toronto. He also finished with a plus-2 rating, four shots, four hits, and four blocked shots.
Russell has just nine points on the season, but he's put together a nice run, posting a goal and five assists over the last nine games. He's also put up 15 hits and 26 blocked shots over that span. He's been a solid depth option, capable of providing points in a variety of formats.
More News
-
Oilers' Kris Russell: Tallies assist Wednesday•
-
Oilers' Kris Russell: Throws two shots on goal•
-
Oilers' Kris Russell: Opens scoring against Vancouver•
-
Oilers' Kris Russell: Shot block machine never stops•
-
Oilers' Kris Russell: Finalizes four-year deal•
-
Oilers' Kris Russell: Doesn't ink Vegas deal•
-
Draft Prep: Blue Line (Defensemen) Tiers
Defensemen aren't Fantasy Hockey afterthoughts anymore. Here is how we rank them for 2017-...
-
Sleepers: Fiala, Jokinen have upside
You need to hit on some late-round picks to succeed in Fantasy, so here are a few to target...
-
Matthews leads Leafs' power play
Learn how to take advantage of the power play with our rundown of the best units in the le...
-
Goaltender Tiers: Trio on top
There aren't enough top-tier goaltenders to go around in Fantasy, so it makes sense to have...
-
Ovechkin still among elite at F?
Forwards are the backbone of any Fantasy roster, and we've got the best of the bunch ranked...
-
Positional battles: Start in Vegas
Where should Fantasy owners look for value? Often times they come from the victors in these...