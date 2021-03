Russell produced an assist and four blocked shots in Monday's 3-2 overtime win over the Maple Leafs.

Russell set up Josh Archibald for a breakaway goal in the first period. Defensively, Russell accounted for half of the Oilers' blocks Monday. The 33-year-old has chipped in seven assists, 51 blocked shots, 28 hits and 28 shots on net through 25 appearances.