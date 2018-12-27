Russell (undisclosed) won't suit up versus Vancouver on Thursday, but could return as early as Saturday's clash with San Jose.

If not Saturday, it sounds like Russell will be a lock to play against the Jets on Monday. Whenever the blueliner does slot back into the lineup, it will likely come at the expense of Chris Wideman. Considering Russell has just two points in his last 13 games, fantasy owners probably shouldn't expect him to suddenly start racking up points once cleared to play.