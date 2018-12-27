Oilers' Kris Russell: Nearing return
Russell (undisclosed) won't suit up versus Vancouver on Thursday, but could return as early as Saturday's clash with San Jose.
If not Saturday, it sounds like Russell will be a lock to play against the Jets on Monday. Whenever the blueliner does slot back into the lineup, it will likely come at the expense of Chris Wideman. Considering Russell has just two points in his last 13 games, fantasy owners probably shouldn't expect him to suddenly start racking up points once cleared to play.
More News
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Week 13
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Oct 22-28 picks
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Oct 15-21
SportsLine's advanced computer model simulated every play this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy Hockey rankings, busts, sleepers
Our advanced computer model simulated the entire 2018-19 NHL season 10,000 times
-
Defenseman Tiers preview
Many Fantasy leagues are won in the late rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...
-
Kase, Girard highlight new sleepers
Many Fantasy leagues are won in the late rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...