Oilers' Kris Russell: No sure bet to play Saturday
Russell (undisclosed) practiced in full, but he's no lock to play against the Kings on Saturday, Robert Tychowski of the Edmonton Sun reports.
Matt Benning (personal) is expected to rejoin the team Saturday, but even he might sit out, as the Oilers have been impressed with rookie defenseman Caleb Jones. Russell remains on IR and obviously would need to be activated in order to play.
