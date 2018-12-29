Oilers' Kris Russell: Not ready to return
Russell (undisclosed) won't play in Saturday's game versus the Sharks, Jack Michaels of the Oilers Radio Network reports.
Russell has been practicing but he'll miss his seventh straight game. His absence will ensure Caleb Jones stays in the lineup another game. Russell's next chance to return is Monday versus the Jets.
