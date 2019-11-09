Play

Russell picked up an assist and two shots on goal in Friday's 4-0 win over the Devils.

Russell set up Matt Benning for a shot in the second period, which deflected off Gaetan Haas and into the cage. Russell has three assists, 41 blocked shots and 24 hits through 18 appearances this season. His usage is primarily on the third pairing when the Oilers' defense corps is healthy.

