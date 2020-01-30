Russell picked up an assist, three blocked shots and two hits in Wednesday's 4-3 shootout loss to the Flames.

Russell has had an unusually strong run with four helpers in his last six games. The defenseman has eight assists, 93 blocked shots, 65 hits and 39 shots on goal in 49 appearances this season. Russell may not be a lock for the lineup going forward with Matt Benning back from a head injury. Coach Dave Tippett may want to get Caleb Jones into games, which would likely lead to Russell or Benning taking an occasional turn in the press box.