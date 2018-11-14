Oilers' Kris Russell: Notches rare multi-point game
Russell scored a goal and tallied an assist Tuesday in a 6-2 win over Montreal.
Russell scored his first goal of the season Tuesday, an insurance marker at 12:14 of the third period that gave Edmonton at 5-2 lead. The 31-year-old blueliner now has six points in 18 games, but considering a third of his present-day point total came in a single game, it's advisable to avoid Russell in fantasy, with the exception being in deeper leagues.
