Oilers' Kris Russell: Opens scoring against Vancouver

Russell opened the scoring and added an assist in Saturday's loss to Vancouver

The Oilers' top offensive players were shutdown by Vancouver, but Russell was able to contribute some offense from the blueline. The 30-year-old is more known for his shot blocking and defensive play, but he does possess some offensive characteristics and sees power-play time. Grab him in a deeper format if you're looking for someone who sees lots of ice time and produces scoring every now and then.