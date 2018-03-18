Oilers' Kris Russell: Out again Sunday

Russell (undisclosed) is out for Sunday's game against the Lightning.

Russell was unable to play Saturday, so it's not surprising he's not able to give it a go Sunday. Of course, the 30-year-old has zero points in his last 10 games, so it's not like fantasy players were relying on him before he got banged up. His next chance to return will be Tuesday against the Hurricanes.

