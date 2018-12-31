Russell (undisclosed) will not play Monday against Winnipeg but should return sometime on the team's upcoming four-game road trip.

Russell will miss his eighth game when he sits out Monday's contest versus the Jets, but according to head coach Ken Hitchcock, the veteran blueliner should be available to play at some point on the team's pending road trip. Even when Russell does return, with only eight points in 31 games, his play offers very little fantasy value.