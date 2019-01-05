Oilers' Kris Russell: Out Saturday, could play on trip
Russell (undisclosed) will not be available for Saturday's game against the Kings, but he could return at some point on the road trip.
Russell's two remaining chances to play on the road trip come Sunday against the Ducks and Tuesday against the Sharks, so be on the lookout for news of his activation from injured reserve. The blueliner has lost much of his fantasy luster since joining the Oilers since he hasn't served on the power play and he owns just eight points through 31 games in 2018-19.
