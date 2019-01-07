Oilers' Kris Russell: Pointless in return
Russell failed to record a point in Sunday's 4-0 win over Anaheim.
The veteran blueliner had missed 10 games due to an undisclosed injury. Russell logged 22:39 of ice time in the win on Sunday, but with only eight points through 32 games this season, the 31-year-old shouldn't be trusted as an everyday fantasy option.
