Russell produced an assist, three hits, two blocked shots and two PIM in Wednesday's 3-2 win over the Jets.

Russell got the puck to Tyler Ennis, who then fed Leon Draisaitl for the goal at 4:06 of the first period. This tally came just 21 seconds after Jesse Puljujarvi opened the scoring for the Oilers. Russell had sat out the previous three games as a healthy scratch, but he was a steady presence for an otherwise young Oilers' blue line. Russell was in the lineup to replace William Lagesson, who left Monday's contest with an upper-body injury. The 33-year-old has two helpers, 15 blocked shots, nine hits and a minus-3 rating through 10 appearances.