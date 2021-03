Russell (lower body) had two hits, a blocked shot and a plus-1 rating in 20:28 in Monday's 4-3 loss to the Flames.

Russell missed two games due to the injury. There was no easing back into the lineup for Russell, as Tyson Barrie left Monday's game with a lower-body injury, leading to the former posting his second-highest ice time of the year. Russell has six assists, 38 blocked shots, 22 hits and a plus-1 rating through 20 outings.