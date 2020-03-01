Russell (concussion) had a hit and a blocked shot in 14:59 during Saturday's 3-2 win over the Jets.

Russell returned after a 14-game absence. He was used in his usual third-pairing role, playing alongside Matt Benning. With just eight assists in 50 games, Russell isn't likely to make a splash in fantasy. He's added 94 blocks, 66 hits and a minus-2 rating this year.