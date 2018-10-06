Oilers' Kris Russell: Ready to rock in Sweden

Russell (undisclosed) is in Saturday 's lineup to face the Devils in Sweden, Jack Michaels of the Oilers Radio Network reports.

It initially appeared that Russell wouldn't be able to return until next Thursday at the earliest, but apparently his placement on IR was retroactive to the preseason. The 31-year-old will comprise the third defensive pair on the left side of Evan Bouchard, who is making his NHL debut. Russell, a journeyman, has 1,615 career blocked shots to complement 211 points (43 goals, 168 assists) over 719 contests between five clubs.