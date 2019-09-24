Russell (concussion) is expected to make his preseason debut Tuesday against Arizona, Jason Gregor of OilersNation.com reports.

Russell has been sidelined by a concussion since Edmonton's training camp opened on Sept. 13, but his presence in Tuesday's lineup confirms that he's no longer in the league's protocol. The shot-blocking master will occupy a bottom-four position while playing a key role on the Oilers' penalty-killing unit this season.