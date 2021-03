Russell posted an assist, four blocked shots and two hits in Wednesday's 6-1 loss to the Maple Leafs.

Russell had the secondary helper on Ryan Nugent-Hopkins' tally in the second period. The 33-year-old Russell has four helpers, 30 blocked shots, 17 hits and a minus-1 rating in 16 contests. Mainly a defensive player, the Alberta native isn't likely to interest most fantasy managers.