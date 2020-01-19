Oilers' Kris Russell: Records shorthanded helper
Russell posted a shorthanded assist in Saturday's 7-3 win over the Coyotes.
Russell has three helpers in his last five games, although this was his first special-teams point of the season. The defenseman has seven assists, 90 blocked shots, 63 hits and 38 shots on goal in 48 contests. Russell typically doesn't produce enough offense to warrant fantasy attention.
