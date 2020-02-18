Oilers' Kris Russell: Resumes skating
According to coach Dave Tippett, Russell (concussion) skated on his own Tuesday, but he's still not ready to return to game action, Daniel Nugent-Bowman of The Athletic reports.
Russell's presence on the ice Tuesday is certainly a step in the right direction, but there's still no timeline for the shot-blocking specialist's return to the lineup. He's still in the NHL's concussion protocol, so he'll need to be cleared before rejoining the lineup. Expect another update on his status once that occurs.
