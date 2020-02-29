Play

Russell (concussion) was activated from IR and will play Saturday against the Jets.

Russell has spent the last 14 games on long-term IR, and his return is well-timed, as Mike Green (knee) has been ruled out 3-to-4 weeks. The 32-year-old Russell blocked 93 shots and posted eight points over 49 games before sustaining this concussion, and he'll likely draw into the bottom pairing in this contest.

