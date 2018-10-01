Oilers' Kris Russell: Ruled out Wednesday

Russell (undisclosed) will not be in the lineup against Kolner Haie (DEL) on Wednesday.

Rather than suit Russell up in this final preseason tuneup, the club will look to get the defenseman ready for Opening Night versus the Devils on Saturday. If the blueliner is unable to suit up, look for Jason Garrison or Ethan Bear to slot into the lineup.

