Russell scored a goal on his only shot and posted four hits in a 3-2 loss to the Coyotes on Saturday.

The 31-year-old defenseman hadn't posted a point since Dec. 7, however, he missed nearly a month of action, so Russell really went five games without a point. Still, Russell had two assists and no goals in the previous 16 games prior to Saturday, so this was a big goal. The veteran has two goals and nine points in 35 games this season. Missing action has hurt his value, but Russell's numbers on a per game basis are down across the board in 2018-19.