Oilers' Kris Russell: Shot block machine never stops
Russell picked up where he left off last season, blocking seven shots in Wednesday's win over Calgary.
With the emergence of young defenders in Edmonton, Russell's minutes aren't likely to be huge. His 17:36 of ice time was the lowest mark among the team's six defenders. Low ice time and not being a part of the power play are a concern. But Russell will block a lot of shots, and that has value in certain formats.
