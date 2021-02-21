Russell managed an assist, two blocked shots, two PIM and a plus-2 rating in Saturday's 7-1 win over the Flames.

Russell set up Connor McDavid's goal for a natural hat trick at 8:12 of the second period. The 33-year-old Russell also skated 20:50 in the contest -- Saturday was only the third time he's reached the 20-minute mark. With Slater Koekkoek (upper body) potentially out for a while, Russell's place in the lineup is likely safe. The veteran rearguard has three assists, 20 blocked shots, 10 hits and a minus-1 rating through 12 appearances.