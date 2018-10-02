Oilers' Kris Russell: Stashed on IR
Russell (undisclosed) was placed on injured reserve Tuesday.
Russell won't be eligible to return until Oct. 11 against the Bruins, missing just one regular-season game -- the Oilers have a preseason finale against Kolner Haie (DEL) on Wednesday. Jason Garrison will fill in on the bottom pairing in the meantime.
