Oilers' Kris Russell: Still toiling on IR
Russell (undisclosed) will be inactive for Wednesday's road game against the Coyotes, Jack Michaels of the Oilers Radio Network reports.
The Oilers will be without the proficient shot-blocker for the ninth straight game. Russell remains on injured reserve with no clear timeline for his return.
