Oilers' Kris Russell: Tallies assist Wednesday
Russell picked up an assist during Wednesday's 6-2 victory over the Red Wings.
The shot-blocking savant (51) now has eight points in 22 games to open the season -- three of which occurred in the last five games. While this is a significant offensive streak for the 30-year-old defender, his fantasy value remains limited to deeper formats.
More News
-
Oilers' Kris Russell: Throws two shots on goal•
-
Oilers' Kris Russell: Opens scoring against Vancouver•
-
Oilers' Kris Russell: Shot block machine never stops•
-
Oilers' Kris Russell: Finalizes four-year deal•
-
Oilers' Kris Russell: Doesn't ink Vegas deal•
-
Oilers' Kris Russell: Expresses desire to stay in Edmonton•
-
Draft Prep: Blue Line (Defensemen) Tiers
Defensemen aren't Fantasy Hockey afterthoughts anymore. Here is how we rank them for 2017-...
-
Sleepers: Fiala, Jokinen have upside
You need to hit on some late-round picks to succeed in Fantasy, so here are a few to target...
-
Matthews leads Leafs' power play
Learn how to take advantage of the power play with our rundown of the best units in the le...
-
Goaltender Tiers: Trio on top
There aren't enough top-tier goaltenders to go around in Fantasy, so it makes sense to have...
-
Ovechkin still among elite at F?
Forwards are the backbone of any Fantasy roster, and we've got the best of the bunch ranked...
-
Positional battles: Start in Vegas
Where should Fantasy owners look for value? Often times they come from the victors in these...