Oilers' Kris Russell: Tallies assist Wednesday

Russell picked up an assist during Wednesday's 6-2 victory over the Red Wings.

The shot-blocking savant (51) now has eight points in 22 games to open the season -- three of which occurred in the last five games. While this is a significant offensive streak for the 30-year-old defender, his fantasy value remains limited to deeper formats.

