Oilers' Kris Russell: Throws block party
Russell produced an assist and blocked eight shots in Wednesday's 6-3 win over the Flyers.
Russell's first point of the season was a primary assist on Connor McDavid's second-period goal. The veteran defenseman also did his part to reduce Mikko Koskinen's workload, although the goalie still faced 52 shots in the contest. Russell has blocked 19 shots in seven games this season, mostly on the third pairing. He's moonlighting alongside Oscar Klefbom while Joel Persson is out with a concussion.
