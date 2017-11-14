Oilers' Kris Russell: Throws two shots on goal

Russell recorded two shots on goal and blocked one shot in Sunday's 2-1 overtime loss to Washington.

So far this season Russell has put up four points in 17 games, very close to his 13 point output in 68 games in 2016-17. While Russell will likely maintain similar point production this season, his real strength lies in shot blocking -- he's already blocked 41 after leading the NHL in the category last season.

