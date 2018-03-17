Oilers' Kris Russell: Unavailable Saturday
As expected, Russell (undisclosed) won't be in the lineup for Saturday's game against the Panthers.
With Russell unable to go, Matt Benning (illness) will draw into the lineup against the Panthers. The veteran defender won't have to wait long for his next opportunity to taste game action, as the Oilers will be right back at it Sunday against Tampa Bay.
