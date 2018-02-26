Oilers' Kris Russell: Will sit out with hand injury

Russell (hand) won't dress for Sunday's game against the Ducks.

Despite taking warmups with the team, the shot-blocking guru won't be healthy enough to perform. Russell has gotten more involved offensively this season, accruing four goals and 21 points, but he has still blocked 185 shots along the way. Expect Yohann Auvitu to fill the vacancy on the blue line.

