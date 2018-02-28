Oilers' Kris Russell: Will watch from media box Tuesday
Russell (hand) won't suit up Tuesday against the Sharks, Jim Matheson of the Edmonton Journal reports.
After dressing for the first 61 games of the season, Russell will miss his second straight contest. Since he's averaging just 18:56 on the Oilers' blue line this season, his stat line of four goals, 17 assists and 185 blocked shots is effective, but Russell's still a tough fantasy play in most settings.
